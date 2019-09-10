FELONY ARRESTS
Hugo O. Adame, 49, of the 600 block of Webster Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa Police department at 7:43 a.m. Sept. 3 on the 600 block of Webster Street in Colusa on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Phil W. Cross, 42, of North Bend, Wash., was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 12:21 p.m. Sept. 5 on the 6,500 block of Struckmeyer Road in Arbuckle on suspicion of attempted grand theft of personal property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ryan T. Haney, 44, of the 800 block of 11 th Street, Williams, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 8:39 p.m. Sept. 5 on the 800 block of 11 th Street in Williams on suspicion of false imprisonment and forcible sexual penetration with a foreign object. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Ivan Enriquez Torres, 21, of the 300 block of 14th Street, Colusa, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 1:39 p.m. Sept. 7 on the 300 block of 14th Street in Colusa on suspicion of contempt of court. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Yasmin E. Hanna, 22, of the 600 block of Pintail Court, El Dorado Hills, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:33 p.m. Sept. 8 on Grimes-Arbuckle Road. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.