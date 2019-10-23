FELONY ARRESTS
Ashley M. Azevedo, 26, of the 900 block of Beaver Parkway, Galt, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 1:24 a.m. Oct. 21 on the 400 block of Forth Street in Williams on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Steven J. Gatter, 40, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 9:04 a.m. Oct. 18 on State Route 20 at E Street in Williams on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and multiple warrants. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Stewart G. Mumma, 65, of the 3700 block of Road 89, Dunnigan, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:03 p.m. Oct. 18 on Old Highway 99 north of County Line Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing injury. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Rebecca L. Pina, 35, of the 500 block of Cunningham Way, Woodland, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 9:22 a.m. Oct. 21 on 14th Street at Webster Street in Colusa on suspicion of vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant. She was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Robert A. Tayborne, 34, of the 5800 block of 42nd Street, Sacramento, was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department at 9:22 a.m. Oct. 21 on 14th Street at Webster Street in Colusa on suspicion of vehicle theft and receiving stolen property. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Blas A. Caloca, 24, of the 1700 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 10:49 p.m. Oct. 19 on State Route 20 at Niagra Avenue. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Peter J. Mallos, 61, of the 400 block of Fatom Drive, San Mateo, was arrested by the Williams Police Department at 10:19 p.m. Oct. 18 on Husted Road south of Crawford Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Robert J. Simmons, 62, of the 13000 block of Anderson Road, Lower Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 18 on southbound Interstate 5 north of Hahn Road. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Kevin T. Weber, 49, of the 2400 block of Davis Road, Williams, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8 p.m. October 21 in Williams. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.