LaVanch Hursh Park in Arbuckle will soon welcome junkers, pickers and antique enthusiasts alike for the first of its kind Arbuckle Vintage Market, sponsored by the Arbuckle Rejuvenation Committee.
On Saturday, Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. the park near the gazebo will be filled will vendors selling an assortment of goods.
“We are hoping to have a variety of things available with vendors bringing in antique and vintage items, shabby chic, repurposed creations and decorations that seem to be so popular,” said event organizer Karyn Burgess.
Burgess said there will also be several cottage industries there with lotions and soaps, all of which are hand crafted and locally produced, herbs and lavender, plants and woodworking crafts items.
Burgess said she and her friend Debbie Charter were inspired to put together this event because they both have a love for buying and selling this type of merchandise.
Both used to own shops in Arbuckle selling vintage and antique goods but Burgess said their busy family lives and time spent with their grandchildren made it difficult to hunt for treasures and maintain a store full time.
“We are hoping this sale may spark an annual event which will benefit and promote the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, which has accomplished many things including construction of the park where our sale will be, and also enable us to have fun doing what we love to do,” Burgess said.
Admission to the Arbuckle Vintage Market is free and open to the public.
The market is still accepting vendor registrations and will continue to do so until Sept. 20. The cost to rent a vendor space for the event is $25 for a spot in the grass or $35 on the concrete.
For more information about the Arbuckle Vintage Market or to become a vendor, contact arbucklevintagemarket@gmail.com.