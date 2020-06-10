Colusa County Public Health reported a possible COVID-19 exposure at Colusa Casino Resort last week, according to a public health notice.
Anyone who visited the casino, located at 3770 State Highway 45, on June 1 between 2 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus because two patrons with confirmed cases visited the facility during that time.
People who visited the casino during this time are encouraged to self-monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches or sore throat.
If one develops symptoms, it’s asked that one contacts their primary medical provider for further directions.
According to a statement released by Colusa Casino Resort, public health officials determined that the two persons with the virus were infected prior to visiting the Casino based on the known incubation period of COVID-19. Both wore masks for the duration of their visit and did not smoke, read the statement.
Since reopening, Colusa Casino Resort’ has enhanced health and safety protocols to include frequent sanitation of all surfaces and touchpoints, thermal scanning of all visitors and employees prior to entry, enforcing recommended social distancing and requiring all persons who enter the facility to wear face covering.
According to the statement made by the facility, Colusa Casino Resort will continue to provide public notice of reported or claimed health and safety matters should any arise.
As of Tuesday, there have been 7 confirmed COVID-19 cases within the county and 380 negative test results have been reported.