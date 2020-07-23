The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District reported a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Maxwell Town Pool, according to a release issued on Thursday.
Anyone who visited the pool, located at 585 Oak Street in Maxwell, on July 8-9 between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
People who visited the establishment during this time are encouraged to self-monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches or sore throat.
If one develops symptoms, it’s asked that one contacts their primary medical provider for further directions.
According to the release, health and safety protocols at the facility include frequent sanitation of all surfaces and touchpoints, higher but safe chlorine levels in the pool, thermal scanning of all visitors and staff prior to entry and enforcement of recommended social distancing.
MPRD officials said Thursday the facility will be temporarily closed until further notice.
As of Thursday afternoon, Colusa County had a total of 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19..
County officials report that there are currently 84 people in isolation, including five that have been hospitalized, and 132 individuals in quarantine due to possible exposure.
Updated information about COVID-19 in Colusa County will be posted at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19 as it becomes available.