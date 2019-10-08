Last month, more than 60 volunteers headed down to the Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area for the eighth annual Colusa River Clean Up, sponsored by Premier Mushrooms.
These volunteers spend a morning sifting through the mile-long stretch of land along the Sacramento River, cleaning up discarded furniture, cigarette butts, broken glass and other materials left in the area as part of an state-wide effort to clean up community watersheds.
According to Kevin Foley, Premier Mushroom Inc. sustainability coordinator and organizer of the cleanup, said 120 pounds of recyclables and 1,480 pounds of trash materials were collected during the cleanup.
“That is 1,600 pounds total, which is the second largest amount of materials we’ve ever picked up during the past eight years of this event,” said Foley.
Foley said each year Recology picks up the materials collected during the clean up and weighs it. These totals are then reported to the California Coastal Commission and compared with data from cleanup efforts state-wide.
“Thanks again to all of you for your continued dedication to the cause,” said Foley. “Your efforts have not gone unnoticed and you should be proud of what you’ve accomplished.”