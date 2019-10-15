Pacific Gas and Electric Co. reported Saturday that it had restored power to all the customers affected statewide by the latest shutoff, according to a news release.
According to the release, 100 percent of the approximately 1,800 customers who had their power shut off in Colusa County had their power restored by 10:30 p.m. Friday.
PG&E reported Friday night that inspection crews had found 30 instances of weather-related damage to power lines statewide.
Denny Boyles with PG&E said he did not know what specific areas the damages were found in and whether they had affected the speed at which power was restored in Colusa County.
According to the release, PG&E will submit a report detailing the damages to the California Public Utilities Commission within 10 days of the completion of the shutoff.