Power was shut off to approximately 361,000 residents around the state on Sunday morning as part of the latest round of power shutoff events initiated by Pacific Gas and Electric Company due to extreme fire weather conditions.
Among the 36 counties affected, power was de-energized for approximately 565 residents of Colusa County, 377 residents of Glenn County and 6,470 residents of Tehama County due to a significant, offshore wind event that started Sunday and was forecast to have the driest humidity levels and the strongest winds of the wildfire season thus far, creating a high risk of wildfires.
The utility began restoring power in some areas where it was safe to do so on Monday and efforts continue to fully restore power by Tuesday night, according to the utility.
“As crews patrol circuits, power will be restored in stages,” said Paul Moreno, spokesperson for PG&E, on Monday. “If damage or hazardous conditions are found, then we will make repairs or remove hazards before restoring power.”
According to Moreno, power was restored to all residents affected in Colusa and Glenn counties by 10 p.m. Monday.
By Tuesday morning, Moreno said power had been restored to 86 percent of Tehama County residents affected by the shutoff. Full restoration was expected by 10 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Moreno.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Moreno said there were no power shutoff events anticipated in the coming days.
The National Weather Service forecast that critical to elevated fire weather conditions are anticipated to continue into Wednesday morning due to very low humidity, gusty winds and record dry fuels across the region.
“Very dry conditions are expected to continue, keeping fire weather concerns critical to elevated into midweek,” according to the National Weather Service. “Dry and mild weather with generally light winds is expected to prevail thereafter and into the weekend.”