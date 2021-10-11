Pacific Gas and Electric Company initiated a Public Safety Power Shutoff affecting approximately 25,000 residents in 20 counties due to a dry, offshore wind event.
“As a result of this wind event, combined with extreme to exceptional drought conditions and extremely dry vegetation, PG&E began sending advanced notifications Saturday to customers where PG&E may need to proactively turn off power for safety to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines,” read a release issued by the utility.
According to the release, the shutoff – which began at approximately 4 a.m. Monday morning – will affect 566 customers including 39 Medical Baseline customers, in Colusa County, 376 customers including 22 Medical Baseline customers and 5,342 customers including 498 Medical Baseline customers.
To assist those affected by the shutoff, resource centers will be open across the region. Locations in the tri-county region include:
– Stonyford Community Center, 229 Market Street, Stonyford.
– Elk Creek Junior Senior High School, 3430 County Road 309, Elk Creek.
– Rancho Tehama Association, 17605 Park Terrace Road, Corning.
– Noland Park, 19001 Bowman Road, Cottonwood.
Resource centers will be open today (Monday) from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. and will offer blankets, snacks and water, device charging stations, ADA-accessible restrooms wi-fi, medical device charging stations and more.
For more information, visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/updates/.