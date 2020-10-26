Approximately 361,000 residents around the state have been without power since Sunday morning as part of the latest round of power shutoff events initiated by Pacific Gas and Electric Company due to extreme fire weather conditions.
Among the 36 counties affected, power was de-energized for approximately 565 residents of Colusa County, 377 residents of Glenn County and 6,470 residents of Tehama County due to a significant, offshore wind event that started Sunday and is forecast to have the driest humidity levels and the strongest winds of the wildfire season thus far - creating a high risk of wildfires.
“Weather is expected to subside Monday morning for the majority of customers and by Tuesday morning for the remainder,” according to a release issued by PG&E. “Once it does and it is safe to do so, PG&E will patrol the de-energized lines to determine if they were damaged during the wind event and repair any damage found.”
According to the utility, power will then be restored in stages as quickly as possible, with the goal of having all power restored within 12 daylight hours after the severe weather has passed.
“Shutoffs will continue through Monday into late evening,” it was stated in the release.
While the power is out, PG&E has established community resource centers in the tri-county region to assist those affected by the shutoff. Resource centers are located at:
- The Stonyford Community Center, 229 Market St., Stonyford;
- Elk Creek Junior Senior High School, 3430 County Road 309, Elk Creek;
- Noland Park, 19001 Bowman Road, Cottonwood;
- The Red Bluff Veterans Hall, 735 Oak St., Red Bluff.
The resource centers will be open daily from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. for the duration of the power shut off event and will offer snacks and water, air conditioning, mobile and small medical device charging stations, ice, ADA-accessible restrooms and washing stations, indoor seating and Wi-Fi.
According to PG&E, visitors to the community resource centers will be required to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. Temperature checks will be administered before entering the premises and all staff will regularly sanitize surfaces.
For more information, visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/updates/.