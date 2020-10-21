The National Weather Service is forecasting critical fire weather conditions this week and into next week as a series of dry wind events coupled with low relative humidity levels move through the region with already dry vegetation, prompting a red flag warning and power shutoff warnings for much of the north state.
“It is still really dry and the humidity is really low so it doesn’t take much wind to have fire weather conditions,” said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Sacramento office.
Chandler-Cooley said the main area of concern is the western side of the Sacramento Valley, including Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties.
The first wind event in the series rolled into the area late Monday night, bringing winds of 20-25 miles per hour, with some areas reaching up to 30 miles per hour.
The second anticipated wind event is expected to start late Wednesday night in the western portion of the valley and continue into Thursday, said Chandler-Cooley, with the strongest winds anticipated after 11 p.m. Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.
Valley winds are expected to reach 30-40 miles per hour during this event, said Chandler-Cooley.
Paul Moreno, spokesperson for Pacific Gas and Electric Company, said the utility has issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff watch for the region – which could go into effect as early as Wednesday evening – due to these critical fire weather conditions. The western portions of Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties are included in the watch.
“No decision has been made to conduct a PSPS event but we continually monitor the weather, fire potential and other include other observations in case a PSPS event is necessary,” said Moreno.
Shutoff events are activated by PG&E when weather forecasts indicate gusty winds and dry conditions, combined with a heightened fire risk, to lessen the likelihood of fire in the area. A PSPS watch is typically only issued within 72 hours before the anticipated start of an event.
According to a release issued by the utility, approximately 50,000 customers in 19 counties could be affected by the anticipated shutoff, including 565 residents of Colusa County, 377 residents of Glenn County and 7,421 residents of Tehama County.
The National Weather Service also issued a red flag warning on Tuesday for a portion of the valley that includes Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties due to the potential for rapid spread of fire in these areas. The red flag warning will be in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
A Community Resource Center (provided by PG&E) will be located at Elk Creek High School on Thursday and Friday.
It will be open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. and offer snacks, water, device charging, restroom, washing station, small medical device charging and Wi-Fi.
Chandler-Cooley said temperatures will continue to remain relatively normal for this time of year, not adding any additional concerns to fire weather conditions at this time.
According to Chandler-Cooley, temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s today before cooling a down bit on Thursday to the mid 70s and then the lower 70s this weekend.
“The low 70s are right around normal for this time of the year,” said Chandler-Cooley.
Chandler-Cooley said another wind event is forecast to bring more critical fire weather conditions to the region next week but timing and strength are still being determined at this time.