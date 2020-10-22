Pacific Gas and Electric Company will soon restore power to residents of Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties affected by the power shutoff event initiated Wednesday night.
Paul Moreno, spokesperson for PG&E, said the utility received the ‘all clear’ early Thursday afternoon to begin the process of restoring power to Colusa, Glenn and portions of Tehama County.
“PG&E crews will now begin patrolling and inspecting power lines to look for any wind-caused damage to equipment or any hazardous situations,” said Moreno.
Moreno said the utility anticipates power will be restored in Colusa County around 4 p.m. and in Glenn County around 5 p.m.
“We also have the all clear for 296 customers west of Corning and expect to restore them around 6 p.m. today,” said Moreno.
Other areas in Tehama County remain without power at this time and initial projections from PG&E said power could be restored sometime on Friday.
PG&E shut off power to approximately 37,000 residents in the north state, including 4 customers in Colusa County, 162 customers in Glenn County and 2,511 customers in Tehama County, Wednesday night due to a high-wind event combined with low humidity and severely dry vegetation that together create high risk of catastrophic wildfires.
For more information, visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/updates/.