Late last month, the Colusa County Board of Supervisors adopted a preliminary budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Colusa County Administrative Officer Wendy G. Tyler said the $117.4 million budget includes the general fund, special reserve funds, enterprise funds, internal services funds, county service areas, dependent special districts and other restricted funds and total revenues are expected to be $105.7 million.
Tyler said the gap between revenue and expenditures are anticipated to be bridged largely by more than $9 million in various special revenues and fund balances from various social, behavioral health and road service programs.
According to Tyler, the total recommended budget was increased $4,302,500 over last year’s final adopted budget with no increase residing in the general fund.
“This status quo in the general fund is attributable to increased reimbursements from other funds, as well as realignment of various expenditure line items, such as capital projects, salaries and benefits and fixed assets,” said Tyler.
Contingencies for unanticipated expenses decreased slightly from last year, with $332,000 budgeted at this time.
“I am confident that departments will do their best to stay within their budgeted appropriations,” said Tyler. “However, unanticipated expenditures could occur and departments have been left with little discretionary funding in their budget.”
Salaries and benefits have increased 4.7 percent since last year’s final budget was adopted, said Tyler, and account for 38.9 percent of this year’s total preliminary budget – the largest expenditure to the general fund. A one to three percent cost of living increase and increases in PERS retirement rates were also included.
According to Tyler, the county employs approximately 413 full time employees, which is an increase of 22 from last year. Budget instructions indicated that no new positions should be proposed, but several departments have submitted compelling proposals for position requests, including 11 positions within behavioral health, seven new positions and continued funding for four positions within the Health and Human Services Department, one new Ag Technician position and one new animal control officer position.
The preliminary budget also includes the purchase of four new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office funded with Rural Law Enforcement funds and the Department of Health and Human Services has requested two vehicles to provide mobile medical services.
Other major expenditures included in the preliminary budget include funds for the purchase of the Adult Residential Facility proposed by Behavioral Health; renovations at the Behavioral Health campus; increased payments for the Sites Reservoir project; increased funding for anticipated jail construction; records management software for the Sheriff’s Office; control system software for the Colusa County Jail; and software for the Human Resources Department.
The final budget hearing will take place in September.