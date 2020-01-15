The man charged with the Jan. 2018 murder of Williams native Karen Garcia will appear in the Colusa County Superior Court on Thursday.
Salvador Garcia-Vaca is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing for the murder charge as well as a pretrial conference for a battery charge stemming from a domestic violence incident with the victim in December 2017.
Garcia-Vaca plead not guilty to both charges in Sept. 2019.
Karen Garcia’s body was discovered in a car parked in a Woodland shopping center parking lot in Jan. 2018, one week after she went missing. An autopsy later determined she had died from blunt force trauma.
Garcia-Vaca, the victim’s ex-boyfriend and father of her child, was questioned by police during the week Garcia was missing. Soon after, Garcia-Vaca fled. Around this time, police obtained a search warrant to search the home that Gacia-Vaca shared with the victim and found a substantial amount of blood in a bedroom. Authorities believed Gacia-Vaca had gone to Mexico after a stolen Toyota van that he was believed to be driving was located near the U.S.-Mexico border in Oct. 2018.
Garcia-Vaca was arrested in Aug. 2019 by the United States Marshals in Guadalajara, Julisco, Mexico and extradited back to the Colusa County Jail, where he has remained in custody.
At that hearing, a judge will determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to a possible jury trial. The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. and will continue into Friday if necessary.