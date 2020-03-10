Maxwell and Pierce shined on the softball diamond last week, while Colusa started off with a bang but hit a few bumps in the road at the Lindhurst Tournament.
Maxwell 16, Mercy 3 (3/3)
Maxwell 19, Chester 5 (3/6)
In two games last week, the Panthers outscored their opponents 35-8 to remain unbeaten so far this preseason.
Against Mercy, Maxwell reached base 12 times via the free pass, but knew what to do with the pitches it could hit roughing up the Warriors for 16 hits.
Courtney Wycoff finished 2-for-3 with double and an RBI while Leah Ferrara and Sydnee Wilson also ripped two baggers.
In the circle, Jocelyn Lazarus earned the win striking out 13 and giving up just one hit in the run rule shortened affair.
Last Friday, the Panthers were ungracious hosts, making short work of the visiting Volcanoes as they broke open the game with an 11-run first inning.
Laynee Haywood led the way going 3-for-4 with five RBI two of which came on a double in the second inning.
Wycoff and Abigail Dunlap both tripled to drive in a pair of runs while Morgan Dennis delivered a two run double and Rosio Velazquez plated two with a single.
Lazarus again went five innings in the circle recording nine strikeouts and scattering six hits.
Maxwell, now 3-0 under new head coach Sara Rogers, next participates in the 12th rendition of their home tournament starting on Thursday with games against Williams and Greenville.
Pierce 17, Orland 7 (3/3)
Pierce 5, Biggs 2 (3/4)
Pierce 26, Hamilton City 11 (3/6)
Pierce is also off to a fast start claiming three victories last week as they piled up 48 runs.
Grace Alonzo had a 3-for-5, three RBI day and Emily Ehrke was 2-for-3 with three RBI to lead the Bears over the Trojans.
Sierra Murphy finished 2-for-2 in addition to picking up the win in the circle.
Coming back the following day on the road in Biggs, the Bears held off the Wolverines despite committing five errors.
Ehrke and Murphy both doubled as part of their two hit game while Sofia Martinez added a two run single.
In a wild game in Hamilton City last Friday, Abby Mendoza had a huge day going 4-for-5 with a homerun, double and six RBI.
Joining the hit parade was Juliana Orozco who was a perfect 5-for-5 with a double and three RBI along with Alonzo who finished 4-for-7 with four RBI and Ehrke who ended 3-for-5 with three RBI and five runs scored.
Murphy earned her third win of the week striking out six and yielding just five earned runs.
Pierce (3-0) was in Williams on Tuesday before heading to Colusa’s Randy Watt Invitational where it opens against defending tournament champion Ripon on Thursday.
Colusa 18, Hamilton City 4 (3/2)
Center 10, Colusa 3 (3/3)
Alpha Charter 5, Colusa 1
Colusa 10, Placer 4
It was a busy first week for the RedHawks who crushed Hamilton City in their home opener before facing some stiffer competition at the Lindhurst Tournament.
Colusa scored early and often against the Braves led by America Montano and Cynthia Velazquez who both went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI.
Also coming away with two hits in the blowout was Makayala Frias and Alex Price who both doubled, Lexi Hernandez and Anahi Guzman.
Velazquez earned the win striking out eight.
In Lindhurst, Center broke the game open with a seven-run sixth inning although the RedHawks as the RedHawks could not plate more than three runs despite banging out 10 hits.
Against Alpha Charter, Colusa struck out 12 times against the Angels’ pitching although Price doubled to finish 2-for-3 while Guzman, Abby Myers and Andrea Ascencion picked up the only other hits.
No other statistics were provided by Colusa (2-2) who was in Corning on March 10 ahead of their own Randy Watt Invitational which begins Thursday.
BASEBALL
Preseason baseball was in full swing around Colusa County with all four high school teams in action last week.
Colusa 17, Hamilton City 2, 5 in. (3/2)
Colusa 8, Clear Lake 4 (3/5)
Colusa 3, Clear Lake 1
In their home opener on March 2, the RedHawks pounded out 13 hits and capitalized on eight free passes in a run-rule shortened game against the Braves.
Leading the charge was junior Drew Bradbury who had a huge day at the plate after smashing a two run double in the third inning then belting a grand slam in the fourth to finish 3-for-4 with six RBI.
Bradbury was also the Colusa starting pitcher where in two innings of work he struck out four and did not give up a hit.
Xavier Lopez went 2-for-3 and knocked in a pair of runs while Justin Lee also picked up two hits and drove in one.
Ethan Lay and Cole Simmons both doubled.
Lay, Keith Chavez and Emanuel Frias each pitched an inning in relief, combining to fan five batters and yield no earned runs.
Last Friday in cross section play, Colusa swept a twinbill from visiting Clear Lake to complete the week.
In the early game, Chavez went 2-for-4 and drove in a run to pace the RedHawks who also got RBI singles from Lee and Simmons as they put crooked numbers on the board in the both second and fifth innings then held off the Cardinals who mounted a four run rally in the sixth, but could get no closer.
Bradbury again got the nod on the hill and went four scoreless innings striking out four before giving way to the combination of Simmons and Frias who closed out the final three innings.
Pitching was key in the night cap as Lay took to the mound scattering four hits, striking out four and yielding just one earned run before Frias returned to toss three hitless innings in relief.
Hunter Nobles finished 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs while Frias ripped an RBI triple.
Lopez and Edgar Garcia picked up the only other hits for the RedHawks.
Colusa put its three game unbeaten streak on line Tuesday when it hosted Cloverdale before beginning play in its own Mike West Invitational on Thursday with games against Pierce and Kelseyville.
Maxwell 4, Chester 1 (3/6)
Durham 4, Maxwell 0 (3/7)
Since taking over the team in 2018, Maxwell coach and former Panther great Tyler Wells has seen the program steadily improve and this season the trend should continue as the Panthers started 2020 off right with a win over visiting Chester.
Senior Trent Hendrix went the distance on the mound striking out 14 while tossing a one hit complete game.
At the plate two underclassmen led the Panthers as sophomore Steven Avery smacked a three run home run and freshman Berto Lara ended the day 2 for 3 with an RBI.
On the road in Durham last Saturday the Panthers managed just a single hit off the bat of Wyatt Hendrix as they fell to the Trojans.
Maxwell (1-1) next takes to the field at home on Thursday in its own tournament with games against Biggs and Redding Christian.
Pierce 24, Williams 2, 3 in. (3/2)
Orland 4, Pierce 2 (3/3)
Without question the last few seasons have been rough for Pierce, but new head coach and former Bear Jake Voorhees hopes to right the ship this year.
Pierce got its first win of the season last Tuesday pummeling county rival Williams after scoring 11 runs in the first inning and 13 more in the second.
Freshman Luke Meyers was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with four RBI to lead the Bears while junior Mitchell Nation drove in a pair of runs as part of his 2 for 4 day.
Last Thursday against Orland however, the competition got a little tougher and despite a two run rally in the bottom of the seventh, Pierce came up just short against the Trojans.
Now 1-2 thus far, the Bears commence play at Colusa’s Mike West Invitational Tournament on Thursday with games against the host RedHawks and East Nicolaus.
Pierce 24, Williams 2 (3/3)
A lack of experience cost the Yellowjackets big time in a lopsided loss against county rival Pierce last Tuesday.
Juniors Ozzy Ruiz and Emiliano Garcia each went 1 for 2 and scored a run while sophomore Erick Vega finished with the only other hit for the ‘Jackets in the run rule shortened contest.
Williams (0-4) travels to Los Molinos this week for the Glenn Cox tournament, which runs from March 11-13.