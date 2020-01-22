The Colusa Fire Department was already bustling early Saturday morning, hours before they opened their doors to the community for this years installment of their annual crab and steak feed.
Hosted by the Colusa Firefighters Association, the event has been a Colusa tradition for more than 30 years.
The eight person kitchen crew was hard at work by 7 a.m. to ensure that the surf and turf meal served with all the fixin's was ready for the sold out crowd that started gathering in the apparatus bay of the firehouse when the doors opened Saturday evening.
“It takes weeks and weeks of planning and shopping,” said Fire Captain Brad Long Saturday morning. Long has headed the kitchen crew for this event for a number of years but handed the reigns over to volunteer fire fighter Marco Bedolla this year.
“He has a background in cooking so he was the perfect person to take over,” said Long.
This year 's crab feed was Long's last with the department because he has accepted a position at another station and will soon be leaving his post at the Colusa Fire Department after nearly 20 years of service.
Bedolla said Long made learning the ins and outs of the event easy for him, with the help of the “Crab Feed Bible,” as he called it – a binder filled with all of the knowledge and guidelines of the event that has been compiled over the last 30 years.
According to Captain Rick Wilmoth, the station uses the same chain of commands that they would at the scene of an emergency response while hosting an event.
“We run it just like a call, with everyone assigned a certain task,” said Wilmoth. “It's a great way to train the new guys and it gives them a chance to ask questions in a non-emergency situation.”
Engineer David Avera, the chairman of the event, said the members of the association have been meeting for months to plan the event.
“A lot of hard work goes into making sure everything comes together,” said Avera. “It doesn't happen overnight.”
By 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the crew at the station had moved all of the fire engines outside and were busy cleaning the flooring in preparation of the evening. Volunteer firefighters used a leaf blower to clean the leaves and dust off of the floor before giving it a good once over with a mop.
Once the floors were dry, the crew was able to line the apparatus bay with tables, converted it into a banquet room where attendees could dine and socialize.
For this year’s dinner, 650 pounds of fresh crab was brought in from the Bay Area. Don Litchfield, head chef and owner of Rocco’s Bar and Grill, smoked roughly 120 pounds of New York Strip Steak for the feast as well. About 75 pounds of coleslaw was ordered from Market Street Grill and 50 loafs of bread were purchased from Save Mart and made into garlic bread in addition to a “fire fighter” size pot of beans prepared by the kitchen crew, said Long.
Once the festivities got underway, the Tap Room at ColUSA Made provided beer and wine to guests who purchased drink tickets during the cocktail hour before dinner and Colusa County Sheriff’s Sergeant and DJ Arnold Navarro played music while attendees socialized.
Wimoth said all of the proceeds from the Crab Feed will go toward programs facilitated by the department, including Santa on Wheels and the Smoke Detector Program in addition to funding scholarship and community activities. The Colusa Firefighters Association will also use these funds to purchase equipment and clothing used by the volunteers while on duty.