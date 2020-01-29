Farmers Brewing Co., a family-owned production craft brewing company, has been operating in Princeton since 2017, brewing up lighter, lower alcohol, sessionable and healthier beers by using ingredients grown right on their family farm.
After working out of a garage for the last few years, the brewing operation has now expanded into its newly completed 25,000-square-foot state-of-the-art 40 BBL brewery and earlier this month the first batch of beer brewed at the new site was completed.
“The last three years of planning, retrofitting and construction have felt like a marathon and a sprint at the same time,” said Farmers Brewing Co. founder Bill Weller. “It feels great to finally turn the corner and be able to provide a consistent supply to our loyal customers.”
Farmers Brewing brews four year-round beers – Farmers Light, 530, Valle and Sun Up ‘til Sun Down – and all of these farm-to-glass brews will be hitting establishments in Colusa, Glenn, Butte, Tehama, Yuba, Sutter, Yolo and Sacramento counties in the coming weeks.
Throughout the year there will be other seasonal and special release brews distributed across Northern California as well.
FBCO was started after Weller envisioned using the ingredients his family has grown and harvested for five generations to create his beer.
“With a farmer’s work ethic and passion for craft beer, the family’s vision of creating easy drinking, sessionable style beers have come to fruition,” read a release issued by the brewery.
According to the release, FBCO prides itself on producing high-quality grains grown on its own farm to produce high-quality beers.
“The ingredients grown on the family farm include medium grain sushi rice, soft white winter wheat and almonds,” read the release. “By controlling the farm to glass process, Farmers Brewing ensures quality ingredients from the family farm are crafted into each brew.”
According to the brewery’s mission statement, they value creating a connection with their consumers through educating their audience about farming, being transparent with their ingredients and giving back to the community.
FBCO will be opening a tasting room this spring, surrounded by the rice and wheat fields used to make the brews. The brewery also plans to have cans available by the end of the year.
For more information about Farmers Brewing Co., visit www.farmersbrewing.com or follow Farmers Brewing Co. on Facebook and Instagram.