The Stonyford Rodeo Board of Directors is reminding the public to mark their calendar on May 5-6 for the 80th annual Stonyford Rodeo.
A Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) competition, the rodeo will feature professional cowboys and cowgirls, along with local amateurs on May 7.
This rodeo has been a fixture of Stonyford since its first outing in 1939. It became an annual affair in 1943 with the formation of the Stony Creek Horsemen’s Association, Inc. Since that time, a rodeo has appeared every year until COVID precautions shut it down in 2020, but returned in 2021.
Those expected to take part in the rodeo are Kelly Kenney, who will be back as the event’s announcer; J.J. Harrison, who provides the clown and barrelman action; and Tim and Haley Bridwell, who will bring their Bridwell Pro Rodeos Company roughstock for bronc and bull riding.
The Bridwells will also be bringing bull fighters, pick-up men and timers.
Tickets will be available at www.stonycreekhorsemen.org and at the following locations: Stonyford General Store, Stonyford; Carl’s Feed, Willows; Boot Barn, Chico and Yuba City; Bucke’s Feed and Grain, Orland; Marie’s Lakeshore Feed, Clearlake; Rainbow Ag, Lakeport; and Ace Hardware, Arbuckle.
Pre-rodeo ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children, ages 7-12. General admission at the gate from May 5-6 is $20 for adults and $10 for children (7-12). Gates open at 3 p.m. on May 5, 11 a.m. on May 6, and 10 a.m. on May 7. At the gate on May 7, persons 13 and older are $5 and ages 12 and younger are free. All tickets are general admission, except box seats and VIP top row, presale $20, at the gate $25 general admission seating is first-come, first-serve.
Call 530-963-3197 for information on VIP seating availability.