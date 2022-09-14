Project CHAP continues raising funds for families of sick children

To continue its efforts of bringing awareness to the financial struggles that families of sick children face while raising money to support them during those difficult times, a local nonprofit organization once again presented funds to the family of a local child.
“This is our second family since the organization’s founding in 2020,” said Project CHAP founder Alina Randhawa. “We select one family each year to support through fundraising. This year’s child is Christopher Younger.”
Amy Micheli, director of provider relations at Colusa Medical Center, said she first became aware of Project CHAP soon after the organization was founded and worked with Randhawa to raise funds for the McCoy family, whose 10-year-old son Ethan suffered from a rare pediatric brain tumor and passed away on Oct. 22, 2020, after battling the disease for just two months.
“In late 2021, I became aware of another unfortunate seriously ill child in Yuba County, so I reached out to Alina to inquire if her club would consider sponsorship of him and his family,” said Micheli. “She generously agreed.”
According to Randhawa, Younger is a 14-year-old boy with a rare heart defect called Truncus Arteriosus.
“He is a very strong and resilient young man as he has gone through many surgeries and hospital stays in his life,” said Randhawa. “Three days into his freshman year, Chris underwent septic shock, and all of his organs and blood flow shut down. He was quickly put onto life support ECMO and miraculously fought through. Chris came out of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) with kidney failure, liver failure, and heart failure and was then put on three months of dialysis.”
Due to the lack of blood flow, Randhawa said his limbs took a very hard hit, and he became an amputee in October with amputations above his knee, below his knee, right-hand, part of his right arm and on multiple digits of his left hand.
“During the months of October and November, he underwent 19 OR trips,” said Randhawa. “In December, he got an infection that pushed surgery dates back (and) in January, he got to do cadaver grafts to his legs.”
Randhawa said he will be transferred to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Sacramento soon to finish his recovery.
“Chris’ goal is to one day have prosthetics and be running, swimming, playing music, and playing video games again,” said Randhawa. “Against all odds, Chris persevered through many hardships in his life, and we are so happy our efforts went to an amazing family for the 2020-2021 school year.”
Through fundraising efforts, Randhawa said Project CHAP was able to raise $5,000 dollars that went to a downpayment for a wheelchair-accessible vehicle.
A ceremony was held at the Colusa Medical Center in Colusa on Aug. 11 to award these funds to Younger and his family. According to Randhawa, she took the knowledge she had gained through the many Zoom meetings she had with Younger to make the ceremony extra special.
“We knew that he likes ‘Fortnite’ and AC/DC … so we got him an AC/DC shirt and ‘Fortnite’ gift card for the event,” said Randhawa.
Randhawa said she started Project CHAP, or Children’s Health Assistance Program, as a club at her Bay Area high school as a sophomore in 2020 after she discovered that over 13% of American children come from families unable to afford medical bills.
“Project CHAP has been the most rewarding experience of my life,” said Randhawa. “I am so grateful that my organization has so much support from my community and have learned so many things about families with hospitalized children. While raising money is an important part of my cause, I forget to emphasize the importance of family and community. Being there for these families, Zoom calling them, and building long-lasting relationships is a core part of what we do. Chris has even mentioned wanting to start his own CHAP Club in high school. These relationships and my efforts coming full circle are what truly make it worth it to me.”
According to Randhawa, Project CHAP will soon be expanding with a second chapter location opening up at California High – another Bay Area high school.
“Project CHAP will also be working with Assemblyman James Gallagher in the coming months to help expand Project CHAP in the greater Colusa area and his district,” said Randhawa.
Randhawa said if any young leaders are interested in starting their own CHAP Club at their school, they are encouraged to reach out to her via email.
For more information about Project CHAP or to donate, visit https://www.projectchap.com or email alina.rand96@gmail.com.