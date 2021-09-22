Applications for property tax deferment for the 2021-22 tax year are now available, according to a release from the state controller.
The California Property Tax Postponement program is meant to allow homeowners who are seniors, blind or have a disability and meet income, equity, and other requirements, to postpone payment of property taxes on their primary residence.
Manufactured homes also are eligible for postponement, according to the release.
Funding for the program is limited and applications will be processed starting Oct. 1.
Participants must reapply each year and demonstrate that they continue to meet eligibility requirements, according to the release.
For more information, visit https://www.sco.ca.gov/ardtax_prop_tax_postponement.html or call 1-800-952-5661.