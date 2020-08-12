A ballot measure that would raise assessment tax for local property owners was not approved by Maxwell voters, with an overwhelming majority – 73 percent – voting against it.
The measure, Proposition 218, would have increased the assessment tax, which has not been adjusted since being adopted in 1985, from $15 per year or $3 per acre to $45.27 per resident per parcel of land and a levy of .21 cents or $9.05 per acre, whichever sum is greater.
This increase was anticipated to net approximately $41,778 in revenue each year, an increase from the current estimated income of $13,015 per year.
The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District proposed the measure to allow them to continue to maintain the Maxwell Town Pool, which is in need of costly maintenance.
“MPRD will not be able to continue to fund and operate the community town pool at current tax rates that were established in 1985,” read a release issued by MPRD. “The town pool will need some major upgrades in the near future. For example, the filtration system will need to be upgraded along with all the plumbing and the restrooms will need to be ADA compliant.”
Ballots were mailed out to property owners within the Maxwell Parks and Recreation District on June 26 and returned ballots were counted on Monday.
Of the 1188 ballots that were mailed out, 598 were returned and counted.