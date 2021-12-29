Sites Project Authority officials announced last week that the public review and comment period for a Revised Draft Environmental Impact Report/Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement (RDEIR/SDEIS), which analyzes the potential environmental impacts of construction, operation, and maintenance of the Sites Reservoir Project, has been extended through Jan. 28.
Sites Reservoir is an off-stream facility proposed north of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta that captures storm water flows from the Sacramento River for release primarily in dry and critical years. Sites Reservoir officials project that the project will increase California’s existing water supply by providing 1.5 million acre-feet of additional storage capacity during times of drought to benefit the environment, agriculture and communities.
In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act and the National Environmental Policy Act, the Sites Project Authority and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation prepared and initiated the RDEIR/SDEIS and the public review and comment period on Nov. 12 in addition to hosting two virtual public meetings about the project this month.
“The meetings were held to provide information about the Sites Reservoir Project and the draft environmental analysis, and to accept public comments on the RDEIR/SDEIS,” according to Sites Authority officials. “Each meeting began with a presentation followed by an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments.”
The Sites Project Authority is the lead agency under the California Environmental Quality Act for preparation of an Environmental Impact Report on the proposal to construct and operate a new offstream water storage reservoir and associated facilities, read a statement made by Sites Project Authority officials.
Because public involvement is an important part of the environmental review process, the public review and comment period has been extended two weeks.
Comments on the RDEIR/SDEIS may be submitted via email at EIR-EIS-Comments@SitesProject.org or via mail to Sites Project Authority, P.O. Box 517, Maxwell, CA 95955, or U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, 2800 Cottage Way, W-2830, Sacramento, CA 95825. Comments must be postmarked or received by 5 p.m on January 28, 2022.
The RDEIR/SDEIS is available for public review at sitesproject.org/environmental-review.
It can also be viewed in person at the Sites Project Authority, 122 Old Highway 99 West, Maxwell; the Maxwell Branch Library, 34 Oak Street, Maxwell; the main brand of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market Street, Colusa; the Willows branch of the Glenn County Library, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows; the Red Bluff Branch of the Tehama County Library, 645 Madison Street, Red Bluff; the Tehama County Library, Red Bluff Branch, 645 Madison Street; and the Bureau of Reclamation, California-Great Basin Regional Office Library, 2800 Cottage Way, Sacramento.
For more information, call the Sites Project Authority at 530-438-2309 or email BoardClerk@SitesProject.org.