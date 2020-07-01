The Department of Toxic Substances Control has opened a period of public comment to discuss a proposed environmental cleanup project in Colusa.
According to a release issued by the department, the former PG&E Colusa manufactured gas plant, located at 105 Second St., is scheduled to undergo additional work as part of an ongoing hazardous waste cleanup project. During the next phase of this environmental cleanup project, PG&E plans to replace electrical equipment at a portion of the substation by de-energizing and removing existing equipment.
DTSC officials said the site produced gas for lighting, cooking and heating needs for local residents from 1886 to about 1940. The plant was dismantled in 1942 and now operates as a PG&E Service Center and electrical substation.
As part of a volunteer project overseen by the DTSC, PG&E has conducted several investigations of soil and groundwater at the site to determine the extent of remediation necessary to address residues left over from the historic operation of the gas plant, according to the PG&E website.
Previous site restoration projects have included excavating soils from areas that contained old gas plant residues and landscaping using drought-tolerant native plants.
The draft Explanation of Significant Differences and other Site related documents are available
To review in person at Colusa City Hall, 425 Webster St. in Colusa, or in the File Room at DTSC, 8800 Cal Center Drive,
Sacramento. Before visiting the File Room, you must call 916-255-3758 and make an appointment.
Information about the project can also be found at https://www.envirostor.dtsc.ca.gov/public/profile_report.asp?global_id=06490001.
“At the end of the public comment period, DTSC will review all comments received and make any necessary changes to these documents,” read the release.
The public comment period extends through July 24. According to the release, should the draft Explanation of Significant Differences get approved this year, then cleanup work will take place over the course of approximately three months.
For more information, contact Karri Peters, project manager for the Department of Toxic Substances Control, at 916-255-3614 or email Karri.Peters@dtsc.ca.gov.