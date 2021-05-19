The California Department of Toxic Substances Control is asking the community to review and comment on the Phase 2 draft Explanation of Significant Differences (ESD) to the 2011 Remedial Action Plan (RAP), a remedy selection document for a hazardous waste cleanup project being carried out in Colusa.
The CDTS has been providing oversight for the cleanup of the former PG&E Colusa manufactured gas plant site, located at 105 Second St. The property was once a manufactured gas plant from about 1886 to 1940, according to the utility, with the gas used for the lighting, heating and cooking needs of the Colusa community until PG&E built natural gas transmission lines.
PG&E has since retained the land for a substation and work yard, and has made the voluntary effort to remediate soils at former manufactured gas plants including the location on Second Street. Soil on part of the Colusa property was removed in 2013 in the first phase of remediation but the utility has more plans in the works for the site.
“PG&E is planning to remove old electrical equipment in the substation and replace it with new equipment,” said Kerri Peters, project manager for the Department of Toxic Substances Control.
According to Peters, this is the second ESD to the 2011 RAP and for the proposed cleanup work for the western side of the substation that had active electric equipment on it. The draft ESD proposes excavating and disposing 1,870 cubic yards (140 truckloads) of soil, contaminated with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), arsenic, and lead, over a period of three months, according to Peters.
The public comment period will be open through June 18. Comments can be sent to Karri Peters, Project Manager, DTSC Sacramento Office, 8800 Cal Center Drive, Sacramento, CA 95826 or Karri.Peters@dtsc.ca.gov.
For more information, contact Peters via email or at 916-255-3614.