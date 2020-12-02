The Glenn and Colusa Groundwater authorities will host meetings that aim to engage and inform people about local groundwater regulation as an outcome of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and the development of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Colusa Subbasin, according to a press release.
The agencies are launching a “SGMA Series” of public events, starting with these December meetings and extending to August 2021.
Groundwater in much of Glenn and Colusa counties is managed by these agencies – as required by SGMA, the agencies have completed technical work to characterize local groundwater conditions and they are ready to present this information to the public, according to the press release.
This technical work is the foundation for the agencies to decide how the Colusa Subbasin will achieve and maintain sustainability within the next 20 years, according to the press release. These decisions will impact groundwater users and public input is essential to guide the agencies’ decisions.
“It’s time. We have major decisions coming up about what is and is not sustainable for our basin and our groundwater users,” said Gary Hansen, councilmember representing the city of Willows on the GGA. “These are local decisions made by local board members; not bureaucrats from Sacramento. We need people to get on these virtual meetings in December to inform our next steps.”
The two upcoming meetings will help the public learn about next steps and how to inform future decisions by the agencies.
“The SGMA Series is very important,” said Supervisor Denise Carter, chair of the CGA. “Our technical advisory committees have been meeting publicly and working hard to define local factors. We are now ready to have these public meetings and get the input we need to make decisions that will affect all of us for the next two decades and beyond.”
Here are the details about the upcoming meetings:
– Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. To join, visit https://bit.ly/3kYxoEV or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 823 0554 0067 and the passcode is 105741.
– Thursday, Dec. 10, from 1-4 p.m. to join, visit https://bit.ly/3m10Ye7 or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 899 1749 2421 and the passcode is 192684.
For more information, visit www.colusagroundwater.org (Colusa County) or https://bit.ly/372iXun (Glenn County).