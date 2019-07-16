Dunnigan Fire Protection District will host a public preparedness meeting at the training hall located next to the fire station tomorrow, July 18, from 6-7 p.m.
The Yolo County Office of Emergency Services will on-site along with members of the Dunnigan Fire Protection District to inform the community about the resources available to better prepare for an emergency situation. Topics to be discussed will include newly implemented evacuation zones and evacuation procedures as well as how to receive alerts from Yolo-Alert, an emergency alert notification system available for Yolo County residence and the surrounding area.
The Dunningan Fire Protection District Training Hall is located at 29133 Main St. in Dunnigan.
For more information, contact the Dunnigan Fire Protection District at 724-3515.