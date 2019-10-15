On Sunday, the Colusa County Fairgrounds will transform into Pumpkin Village, complete with pony rides, a hay maze, a corn cannon, a petting zoo, pumpkin bowling, a monster alley toss, hay rides, a tomato train and, of course, lots and lots of pumpkins.
Attendees will have the opportunity to ride inside a giant bubble and walk on water at the newest attraction introduced to the festivities this year.
Gates will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
For the older thrill seekers, the fairgrounds will also be hosting Pumpkin Village After Hours on Oct. 26 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.
During the after hours party, there will be a costume contest with prizes for adults, kids and pets, adult drinks, a DJ and food vendors.
The costume contest will start at 7 p.m. Those that wish to participate in the costume contest must be registered prior to the event in order to be eligible for judging and are allowed one entry in each category. To register, visit the Pumpkin Village Community Center located on-site or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.
Inappropriate costumes, realistic weapons and messy costume attire are not permitted in the contest.
There will also be a cornhole competition on Saturday, hosted by the California Cornhole Association. Entry fees are $20 per team. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. and the tournament starts at 5 p.m.
The Colusa County Fairgrounds is always looking for volunteers to help out with this annual event. Fairground officials said volunteers can help out for a just few hours or all day, whatever works for them.
For more information or to volunteer, contact the Colusa County Fairgrounds at 458-2641 or visit www.colusafairgrounds.com.