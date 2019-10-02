As the weather starts to cool and the leaves slowly change to shades of red and oranges, the Arbuckle Rejuvenation Committee will host the eighth annual Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
“It’s a way to celebrate fall and just a nice community kind of thing to do on a Sunday,” said event organizer Kay Lemos. “It’s just a lot of fun.”
The festival will feature local vendors, free popcorn and several children’s activities including face painting and games.
“And there will be pumpkins galore,” said Lemos.
The Colusa County Master Gardeners will have a pumpkin decorating station set up for those eager to get their new pumpkin looking festive.
According to Lemos, there will also be a local taco truck on hand serving up all kinds of Mexican food in case attendees get hungry.
The Colusa County Free Library’s literacy program will be on-site as well, giving away free books to the children in attendance.
According to archives, Arbuckle Revitalization Committee member Mary Fahey of Wise Acre Farm suggested the festival in 2011 and it has been an annual success since.
This yearly fundraiser is put on to support the work of the Arbuckle Rejuvenation Committee.
For more information, contact Lemos at 951-218-2372.