Most general forest areas within the region affected by the Ranch Fire are now open to the public, with the exception of some campgrounds and trails.
The recreation sites that remain closed include Pine Mountain Cabin, Bear Creek Campground, Bid Srings Day Use Area, Cedar Camp Ground, Mill Valley Campground, Saddle Camp Loop Campground, Spillway Campground, Stirrup Campground, Main Letts Lake Campground, Dixie Campground, Pacific Campground, Black Oak Campground, Lower Nye Campground and Summit Springs Trail Head.
A number of National Forest System Trails and Roads also remain closed in this area at this time. For a complete list and map of the area, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd641935.pdf.