Colusa 3, Winters 0
The Colusa High volleyball team entered league on a 7-match win streak Tuesday night at home against winless Winters.
The RedHawks made it eight straight thanks to a straight set (25-7, 25-10, 25-13) win over the Warriors.
Reese Roper led the way with 13 kills and four aces, while setter Abby Myers distributed 24 assists. Leah Ferrera provided five aces and four kills for Colusa (16-2).
The RedHawks host Middletown today (Wednesday) before a trip to Live Oak Thursday.
Both matches are scheduled for 6 p.m.