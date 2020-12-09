The regional stay-at-home order announced by Gov. Gavin Newson last week will go into effect at 11:59 Thursday in the Greater Sacramento Region – which includes Colusa County – after the state reported on Wednesday that the area's available intensive care unit capacity dropped below 15 percent.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported that ICU availability within the Greater Sacramento Region was 14.3 percent.
The order, which urges residents to stay home as much as possible and requires several sectors to operate with modifications or close entirely, will remain in effect for three weeks.
This announcement comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Colusa County.
“Unfortunately, the numbers are continuing to rise and have not stabilized,” said Kropf. “They appear to be driven by family contacts.”
While ICU capacity has been an issue across the state, Kropf said patient count at Colusa Medical Center appears to be holding steady and the facility continues to be holding up, with ICU beds available if necessary.
As of Wednesday, 895 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colusa County, an increase of 148 from Dec. 1.
Health officials report that there are currently 147 active cases in isolation and 254 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
A total of 741 people had recovered from the virus, according to health officials, and one individual is hospitalized at this time.