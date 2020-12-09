Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new region-based stay-at-home order for California on Thursday that will be triggered if a particular region’s Intensive Care Unit capacity drops below 15 percent.
It was not immediately apparent whether Colusa, Glenn or Tehama counties would immediately be affected, but appears, from press releases, that they could be affected fairly soon.
Colusa County falls within the Greater Sacramento region, as laid out in the news release. Glenn and Tehama counties fall within the Northern California region. While neither of these regions currently meet the threshold (as of Tuesday), projections show that they could meet the threshold by the end of this week. When that happens, the order will be triggered and the region will have 48 hours to adopt the new order.
“We are at a tipping point in our fight against the virus and we need to take decisive action now to prevent California’s hospital system from being overwhelmed in the coming weeks,” Newsom said in a press release. “By invoking a stay-at-home order for regions where ICU capacity falls below 15 percent, we can flatten the curve as we’ve done before and reduce stress on our healthcare system.”
As of Tuesday, ICU availability in the Northern California Region was 25 percent and 18.8 percent in the Greater Sacramento Region.
The order requires residents to stay at home as much as possible, other than for critical services or outdoor activities. Sectors that would be required to close include playgrounds, indoor recreational facilities, hair salons and barbershops, personal care services, museums, movie theaters, wineries, bars and breweries, family entertainment centers, cardrooms, live audience sports, amusement parks, and other limited services.
Sectors that would be allowed to continue with additional modifications include outdoor recreational facilities, retail (20 percent capacity), shopping centers (20 percent capacity), hotels and lodging, restaurants (take-out or delivery), offices for critical infrastructure sectors, places of worship (outdoor services only), and professional sports events without live audiences.
Other sectors that would be allowed to remain open with modifications include critical infrastructure, schools already open for in-person learning, non-urgent medical and dental care, and child care.
Once an order is triggered for a particular region, it will remain in place for at least three weeks and would only be lifted after that timeframe if the region’s ICU capacity improved.
“We know what a struggle this pandemic has been for so many California families, but our actions have saved countless lives,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California Health and Human Services, in a press release. “This targeted action will preserve vital ICU beds for people who need them – whether they’re COVID-19 patients or someone who has suffered a heart attack or a stroke.”
Local legislators react
Assemblyman James Gallagher said the only thing consistent with Newsom’s handling of the pandemic has been his inconsistency, and that the latest lockdown is being done without any evidence to back it up.
“Government lockdowns do not reduce cases or stop spikes. Neither science or reality justify the governor’s announcement today – just look at how California’s case count compares to less restrictive states,” Gallagher said. “We know that this virus hits our most vulnerable populations the hardest. Yet, under the leadership of the California Department of Public Health and Governor Newsom, we’re still seeing outbreaks at senior living facilities. This is insane and shows a complete failure of leadership.”
Gallagher said the governor should spend his time marshaling resources and ensuring the state has emergency healthcare workers to help with the additional staffing needs, rather than placing “arbitrary” mandates on small business.
“When you combine this inconsistency with hypocrisy, the end result is a complete lack of trust,” he said.
State Sen. Jim Nielsen said shutting the state down again will only hurt residents. He said closures haven’t been an effective method of combating the virus anywhere in the nation, and that the first round of closures only drove the state into a recession and resulted in significant impacts to businesses. On top of that, he said, hundreds of thousands of Californians are still waiting for their unemployment benefits.
“Not only are these officials breaking their own guidelines, they are flaunting their wealth and privilege while millions of Californians are on unemployment, waiting for unemployment or lining up at food banks,” Nielsen said. “Shutdowns disproportionately impact the working class and the working poor. High income earners are doing well, many are flourishing from the comforts of their homes…Shutdowns are furthering the economic and education disparities among Californians. Californians deserve better.”