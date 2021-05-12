The annual Elegant Soiree Wine and Culinary Extravaganza event put on by the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way is being replaced by an online auction this year that will feature 28 lots of fine wines, trips, dinners, gift certificates and various other items.
The soiree is the nonprofit organization’s main fundraising event every year, but due to COVID-19 this will be the second year in a row it has been canceled.
“Like everything else during this past year, organizations had to think outside the box, including how to raise money and how to carry out their programs for thousands of residents in need,” said local United Way Executive Director Bob Harlan in a press release. “As one of the features of the Elegant Soiree is a major raffle, we explored having an online auction, especially since a couple hundred bottles of quality wines were donated to use from this private estate of Lyle Gisi.”
The online auction will be live through May 15 and will be managed by Auctria, which assisted nonprofits nationwide in 2020 hosting some 1,500 auctions.
The fundraising target for the event is set at $35,000.
Interested community members can now register to see the items that will go up for auction and decide what they want to bid on. For more information, visit https://charityauction.bid/yscunitedway.