For those living and working in California, disasters and interruptions have become a somewhat annual occurrence, from floods and wildfires to pandemics and earthquakes. A webinar is planned for Thursday to provide businesses and nonprofits with tools on how to become disaster resistant.
This week’s Resilient Workplace webinar is being hosted by FEMA, CalOES and Disaster Resistant Business. Participants will learn simple steps they can take on how to be more resilient to any potential interruption and how to make better decisions when new crises strike.
The workshop will share nine steps to make a business stronger using simple, internationally-recommended tools. Those who attend will receive a free toolkit and other NorCal resources.
Thursday’s event is planned for 10 a.m. and will be hosted by Kate Long of the Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society, along with presenters Yvette LaDuke (CalOES), Ines Pearce (Disaster Resistant Business Toolkit), and Andrea Davis (Walmart).
To register, go to https://bit.ly/33RKw8E or https://www.drbtoolkit.org/norcal/.