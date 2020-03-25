Restaurants adjust during shelter-in-place order

With the current restrictions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the restaurant industry has been hit hard and many have adjusted their business models to stay afloat during this ever-changing pandemic.
Tami Jenkins, one of the owners of Granzella's in Williams, said that nearly their entire menu is available to-go as well as orders from the deli.
The restaurant has also started offering take and bake pizzas and several essential grocery items, including eggs, milk, rice, beans and paper goods, in addition to their take-out options.
“Regular grocery stores have been busy and are out of some essential items, we’re trying to do our part to help the community get what they need while staying local,” read a statement on the Granzella's Facebook page.
Other establishments have followed suit, including Maxwell Inn which now offers an assortment of meats, eggs, butter, cheese, bread, potatoes and vegetables in additional to their daily take out options.
On Thursday, the California Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control announced that they will be temporarily suspending beverage control enforcement throughout the state as a way to ease the blow to restaurants and bars amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the suspension is in place, restaurants will now be allowed to deliver and sell to-go beer, wine and pre-mixed drinks or cocktails.
“The Department has carefully considered the public’s health, safety, and welfare in providing this relief, and the Department has concluded that none of these measures, exercised on a temporary basis, will jeopardize the public’s health, safety, or welfare,” read the Notice of Regulatory Relief issued by the ABC.
According to the Notice, this regulatory relief is designed to support the alcohol beverage industry in its efforts to assist California in slowing down the spread of the COVID-19 virus while assisting the industry in dealing with the economic challenges it is facing as a result.
Since the enforcement suspension went into effect, Jenkins said that Granzella's has decided not to sell to-go alcohol since a lot of their customers are Interstate 5 travelers stopping in for a bite.
“We don't want to encourage drinking and driving,” said Jenkins.
Other establishments including Maxwell Inn and Rocco's in Colusa are offering off sale alcohol options with to-go purchases.
According to the Notice, the temporary relief from regulatory requirements set forth in the notice are applicable to all affected Department licensees and will continue until further notice.