Here’s a list of area restaurants that have reported in to us that they’re now offering curbside and/or delivery (if you operate an eatery that does so and isn’t included here, let us know so we can update the list for the next time we run it -- email details to llowe@appealdemocrat.com and make sure to include your name and phone number):
- Birrieria Michoacon, 1246 Market St., Colusa, 619-0175
- Caffeinated, 538 Market St., Colusa, 458-2253
- Don Habanero, 221 Fifth St., 458-3533
- Dragon Island, 535 Market St., Colusa, 458-4111
- Granzella's, 451 Sixth St., Williams, 473-5583
- La Canana, 1027 Bridge St., 458-4961
- Market Street Grill, 415 Market St., 458-6100
- Maxwell Inn, 81 Oak St., Maxwell, 438-2338
- Riverbank Pizza, 620 Fremont St., Colusa, 458-4711
- Riverside Lanes, 420 Main St., Colusa, 458-6090
- Rocco's, 549 Market St., 458-8646
- Round Table Pizza, 1031 Bridge St., Colusa, 458-8151
- Sauced, Arbuckle, 812-7851
- Subway, 1031 Bridge St., Colusa, 458-7800
- Tacos El Amigo, 110 Eighth St., Colusa, 844-6090
- Williams Chinese Restaurant, 444 D St., Williams, 473-5528