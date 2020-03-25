Here’s a list of area restaurants that have reported in to us that they’re now offering curbside and/or delivery (if you operate an eatery that does so and isn’t included here, let us know so we can update the list for the next time we run it -- email details to llowe@appealdemocrat.com and make sure to include your name and phone number):

  • Birrieria Michoacon, 1246 Market St., Colusa, 619-0175
  • Caffeinated, 538 Market St., Colusa, 458-2253
  • Don Habanero, 221 Fifth St., 458-3533
  • Dragon Island, 535 Market St., Colusa, 458-4111
  • Granzella's, 451 Sixth St., Williams, 473-5583
  • La Canana, 1027 Bridge St., 458-4961
  • Market Street Grill, 415 Market St., 458-6100
  • Maxwell Inn, 81 Oak St., Maxwell, 438-2338
  • Riverbank Pizza, 620 Fremont St., Colusa, 458-4711
  • Riverside Lanes, 420 Main St., Colusa, 458-6090
  • Rocco's, 549 Market St., 458-8646
  • Round Table Pizza, 1031 Bridge St., Colusa, 458-8151
  • Sauced, Arbuckle, 812-7851
  • Subway, 1031 Bridge St., Colusa, 458-7800
  • Tacos El Amigo, 110 Eighth St., Colusa, 844-6090
  • Williams Chinese Restaurant, 444 D St., Williams, 473-5528

