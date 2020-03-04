Review of suspected murderer’s mental competence continued

Last Wednesday’s scheduled review of a doctor’s report to determine the mental competence of the Arbuckle man accused of murdering two women in 2018 and hiding their bodies was continued, according to the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office.
The new court date for Martin Ehrke, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special allegations, was rescheduled for today in Colusa County Superior Court.
A doctor’s report was requested in May to determine if Ehrke is able to understand what is going on in court and can rationally participate in his own defense.
The report was scheduled to be completed in July but has been delayed due to multiple hearings being vacated.
Ehrke was arrested on Jan. 25, 2018, after two bodies were found at a home on the 6000 block of Hillgate Road in Arbuckle, the property where he lived with his mother.
The body of Kimberly Lynn Taylor, 39, was discovered in a large chest freezer in a shop located near the home. Shortly after, authorities found the body of Jessica Lynn Mazak, 25, submerged in a pond.
Autopsies ordered by the Colusa County Coroner’s Office determined that the cause of death for both women was blunt force trauma.
Both women were known to stay at the property off and on but had been reported missing just a day prior to the discovery of their bodies.
Ehrke pleaded not guilty to the charges in February 2018.