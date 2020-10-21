In the race for the Colusa City Council:
Denise Conrado:
1. Who are you? I am a semi-retired educator and school administrator. My husband Ed and I moved to Colusa 37 years ago when Ed was hired as principal of Burchfield Primary School. We soon realized that the quality of life in Colusa would be hard to find elsewhere. We settled here, raised our family and had fulfilling careers as educators. Our four daughters attended Colusa schools, graduated college, and earned advanced degrees. We attribute their success, in part, to being raised in this safe and supportive community. I want to work for and give back to this unique community. Visit my website at conrado4citycouncil.com.
2. What makes you the best candidate? In my experience as a teacher and school principal, I developed skills in collaboration, teamwork and consensus building. These are necessary skills for a City Council Member. I understand the difficulty in making decisions about budget, personnel and policy issues that affect all stakeholders.
I have met with the Police Chief, Fire Chief, City Manager, City Finance Director and the Planning Dept/Building Inspector. They were gracious and generous with their time and showed me that the work in front of the City Council is complex and challenging. I feel well prepared for the challenge.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? I plan to work to preserve the small-town quality of life that Colusa offers, while recruiting and supporting businesses that will ensure the integrity and fiscal health of the City of Colusa. I would strive for a working relationship with the public and fellow Council members, and to maintain a transparent city government. I will educate myself regarding City Council policies and procedures in order to be an engaged and informed City Council member. I look forward to studying current and future issues facing the city, gathering input from stakeholders, collaborating with community members and making informed decisions.
Ryan Codorniz:
1. Who are you? I am Ryan Codorniz, General Manager for an industrial supply company located in Williams by trade and City Of Colusa Planning Commissioner by passion. I learned of my affinity for public service the first time I was elected jury foreman as juror #9 at our local court house. From there my attention and curiosity for public service and city politics only grew. Which led me to my purpose for running in the first place. I truly believe in this city, I am raising my daughter here, my roots are firmly planted. We have the groundwork laid out, it’s time to build! I look forward to serving the citizens of Colusa.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I for one never like to boast about being better than another person and I may lack where they might exceed and vice versa. That being said, last year was spent learning and developing skills needed to exceed as a city council member, as an active planning commission member. I have worked first hand within the realm of city politics and have the working relationships needed to fulfill current and future projects for the betterment of Colusa.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? I would love to see the Pirelli plant be restored and occupied with a long term tenant that would bring full time employment and a tax base that could add to the cities coffers. Another idea near and dear to me is the possibility of a city owned and paid parking lot, located downtown. I think this is a great way for the city to generate revenue, create an option for a safe and centrally located place to park, and the possibility of relieving some of the parking near our courthouse and downtown area.
Brent Nobles:
1. Who are you? I am a father of four boys and a local business owner that wants to see our community do better.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I care about our town and have a passion for our town and want to see the community grow and get better. My own business depends on people coming to town so I want to see that increase not only for myself but for the whole community. Increased traffic in town means an increase of revenue for the town. If the community is doing well, we are all doing well.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? My priorities would be to see the Pirelli Cable building take off and bring new businesses to the community. I would also like to see more community events and functions happen everyone can participate in.
Greg Ponciano:
1. Who are you? My name is Greg Ponciano, and I have been a Colusa city councilman for 8 years, 4 of which I was selected by my peers to serve as mayor. Since first elected in 2012, there has not been a day that I have left my house not understanding the responsibility that comes with that title. I work for the citizens of Colusa, and I take that extremely serious. I’ve never been afraid to speak my mind, ask difficult questions, and challenge the norm. I do my research, put in the time, and unapologetically represent the citizens of Colusa.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I believe I am uniquely qualified to continue to serve on the Colusa City Council, and would be honored to have the opportunity to continue to represent Colusa once again. I have served as liaison to all of the city groups, have served on ad hoc committees ranging from County tax share, ambulance, boat ramp, budget, and contract negotiations, and I have been trained by the League of California Cities. I have prided myself on being accessible to anyone at any time for anything, and I believe I have the dedicated experience to be an effective leader.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? If re-elected, I would continue my dedication to fiscal responsibility and management of resources through transparency, accessibility, and dedication. I would focus on our crumbling infrastructure, which is in dire need of attention, if we are to attract business, and create an attractive place for our citizens to live, we need to build a better foundation. The current allocation to streets is unsustainable and needs immediate attention by experienced leadership. While Mayor I helped create a designated cannabis fund, I believe those funds need to be allocated to infrastructure so that there is an immediate return to the citizens.
Matthew Thomas Reishe:
1. Who are you? I’m Matthew Reische, I have a very inquisitive nature. It’s commonplace for me to come home with twenty open tabs in my browser. A map to where my mind had been. If you call me about some obscure law or process, I won’t know the answer, call me back in an hour and I sound like I wrote it. Retention is reserved for the important, but I can tell you Santa Fe Springs has the highest sales tax at 10.5%, most of prop218, or give you direct comparisons of Colusa spending compared to like cities. That’s who I am.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I form my opinions on facts. I don’t trust anything I can’t get from a reliable source. If you quote someone with two words, I won’t read you. I’d prefer to take your headline and see what facts it takes me to. Even projections are based on fact so I’ll look at your projection then the facts then your projections not trying to validate or invalidate but to see if our projections have similar characteristics, a projection is an opinion and no opinion stands alone.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Fix water, sewer, and roads one block at a time with help from grant money. Start a downtown program. Finish CIP annexation. Get sewer and water to Walnut Ranch. Inquire about a program to have the health department and police department work together to prevent alcohol and drug use in our parks. Personally, inquire about odors in the city. Start talking up the food chain inquiring about how “We The Rural” can be heard CO2 emissions might be a 5-decade plan but we are burning now.
Daniel Vaca:
1. Who are you? My name is Daniel Vaca, I am 38 years old, the father of three amazing children, the other half of the wonderful Clancy, and a resident of Colusa who believes in this community. Professionally, I am the Warehouse Lead for Wilbur Ellis. In my spare time, I coach sports, I’m on the Colusa County Area Little League board, and spend as much time with family as I can, whether doing a project or relaxing in the yard.
2. What makes you the best candidate? What makes me a worthy candidate is my commitment to the people I work with, and for, in all capacities. I work to make fair progress that benefits the whole, and leaves no one behind. I want to do whatever I can to help Colusa be the best it can be, and it needs to be a team effort. I have experience in management, budgeting, and team building. My goal as a council member is to bring fresh eyes to the issues we face, garner as much community participation as possible, and bring ideas and solutions to the table.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? My top priorities include, creating more transparency between our council and citizens, working to get all residents involved and engaged. Working to help revitalize our downtown area. Bringing new businesses that will serve the community is just as important, and I will work with the city staff to help make the best decisions for Colusa. And overall safety and security of our residents, which includes getting our streets and trees in better shape, as well as partnering with our law enforcement and fire departments to make sure they have the support they need to do their jobs.
In the race for the Williams City Council:
Roberto Valencia Mendoza:
1. Who are you? I am a 54 year old professional tow truck driver and I have acted as the Mayor Pro Tem in Williams for the past two years. I am married with two children and have lived in Williams for the past nine years. I have lived in Colusa County all my life and I want to work to make this a better community. I want to give everybody a voice and make sure everyone in the community feels like they are being represented.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I am a work in progress but I am doing the best that I can. I am trying to learn as I go because it is on the job training that really gives you the experience you need to be successful. I am trying to learn how to work with other people the best I can because it is not just about me and what I think, it is about the whole Council and the community. I have been doing the best I can to serve my community while on the city council and hopefully I can continue because there are still a lot of projects that have been on hold that I would like to see happen.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? My top priority would be work on the road and streets. I know it is impossible to fix all of the streets in town but working on one street at a time can make a big difference and get the city streets into much better shape. I would also like to bring more stores and businesses to town.
Don Parsons Jr.:
1. Who are you? Happily married to Vasna Parsons, father of two daughters Jennifer and Sarah. Retired from the Army after serving 20 years as a Combat Engineer and a Recruiter in the Sacramento Recruiting Battalion. After retiring, I worked for several trade schools helping young adults pursue their education in skill trades.
In 2004, we moved to Williams to live in a smaller community. In Feb 2014, I became as the Asst. County Veterans Service Officer. In Dec 2017, I was appointed as the County Veterans Service Officer. I also serve on the board of the Yuba Sutter Stand-Down helping homeless veterans.
2. What makes you the best candidate? Over the last eight years, I have worked with various County Agencies, as well as the State and Federal Legislators, and other entities. Between these different agencies, there seems to be ways to work in partnership to collaborate new ideas for better services. I have gained valuable knowledge of the region during my 5 and a half years serving on both the Williams Planning Commission and now as chair of the County Planning Commission. In addition, my service to the Karen’s House Board for the past year has expanded the resources available for victims of domestic violence in Williams.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? The city’s infrastructure is in dire need of repair; our roads are in terrible condition, as are our west side sewer pipes. Our wells have been having issues the last several years. We need to find and secure grant funding to help with these costs. The city needs to look into investing in a small paver and a small roller so that the public works department can do smaller road patches around town. Over the years, this could be a significant savings for the city and many streets repaved.
John J. Troughton:
1. Who are you? I am a guy that grew up in Williams. I went off to the Sheriff’s Department in 1963 and was elected Sheriff in 1974 and 1978. When I left the Sheriff’s Department I started my own private trucking business and also got my private investigator license. I was instrumental in starting the Sacramento Valley Museum, the Colusa Redhawks Athletic Foundation and the Williams Brown and Gold organization. In 2008, I was elected to serve on the Williams City Council and I hope to be reelected to continue serving my community.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I am the best candidate because I study the issues and put in the time. In my experience on the council, there have been times when other members want to approve something but I speak up to stop it because I have done the research that shows it wouldn’t be beneficial. For example, I researched the sewer project and found out if we had moved forward we would have been paying an additional 90K without increasing the capacity of our current equipment.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Infrastructure would be my priority. Fire, Police, water, sewers and road. That should be the main job of the council, to keep those maintained.