Longtime incumbent meets challenger for area’s U.S. House seat contest:
Tamika Hamilton:
1. Who are you? I’m a 35-year-old Air Force sergeant and Dixon resident. I’m a proud mother who has served her country for 17 years and has been active in the local community.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I live in this district and I know the needs of the people. As a working mother, I know firsthand the rigors distance learning has placed on our parents, students and the community. I talk to businesses owners daily who have had their livelihoods destroyed by overreaching and inconsistent requirements. I will fight for them. The incumbent is silent on these issues at a time when residents need bold and effective representatives. I will be bold.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Restoring our economy is the top priority. It’s time to bring opportunity zones to our community so local businesses can get off the ground easier and entrepreneurs can help create jobs for working-class residents. Economic and physical well-being go hand-in hand.
My next priority is tackling the homelessness crisis with a plan to make housing more affordable and ensure the vulnerable have access to mental health services.
Finally, our farmers need access to water. They shouldn’t be caught in the middle of politics. We need smart legislation that eases water restrictions while keeping the environment safe.
John Garamendi, incumbent:
1. Who are you? I’m Congressman John Garamendi. I had the honor of serving in the Peace Corps in Ethiopia at the start of my career – teaching local children, fostering health programs and ultimately finding a life in public service. Today, I serve our community in Congress, where I fight for better jobs, education and health care for every American.
2. What makes you the best candidate? In Congress, I’ve delivered millions of dollars of earned benefits to my constituents, including $6.86 million dollars to veterans. I’ve championed legislation to create new middle-class jobs by fixing our infrastructure with strong “Make it in America” protections, and created better evacuation routes to keep our communities safe from disasters. I secured federal relief for local farmers impacted by retaliatory tariffs and COVID-19 and have secured millions in federal support to build Sites Reservoir.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? I’ll build on the years of work we’ve done to strengthen our community. I will,
a. Keep us safe by passing my bill to create better evacuation routes for the North State, continuing my work to bolster local flood control projects, and supporting the mission at Beale Air Force Base
b. Create new jobs by passing my “Make It In America” legislation to create new middle-class jobs for Americans by making strong investments in our agricultural and manufacturing sectors
c. Strengthen healthcare by supporting policies that ensure every American has access to good-quality healthcare at an affordable price
Incumbent and challenger for District 3 state Assembly seat:
James Gallagher, incumbent:
1. Who are you? My wife, Janna, and I live in Sutter County, where we are raising our five children. I’m an advocate for small businesses, farmers and the Constitution in my law practice and am a partner in my family’s farming operation. I was elected to the state Legislature in 2014. Prior to that I served on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I think if people look at my record, they’ll see that I am principled in my beliefs, a defender of freedom, and that I am relentless in fighting for the people I represent. Despite being in the minority down in Sacramento, I’ve still found ways to get results and pass legislation to help the North State.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? 1. Re-open our economy and schools safely. 2. Fight against corrupt government to make sure the people’s interests are prioritized. This includes repealing AB 5, protecting Prop 13 and holding bureaucracies like PG&E and DWR accountable. 3. Fires have ravaged several communities in my district. We have already secured millions of dollars in relief to help people recover and rebuild. But I will not rest until the job is done. I will lead the charge in California to clean up lands that have been neglected over the past 40 years to help prevent these devastating fires.
Jim Henson:
1. Who are you? Jim Henson has lived in Butte County for most of his life. He graduated in 2003 from CSU Chico, with a B.A. degree, has worked in both Chico and Paradise, and served in a variety of nonprofit organizations. He is chair of Paradise Ridge Democratic Club. In 2018, Jim lost his family home to the Camp Fire.
2. What makes you the best candidate? First, Jim would support legislation in education, human rights, health care, the environment, and agriculture for which his opponent has already been given an “F” by a number of watchdog groups.
Second, Jim has refused to take corporate contributions. He is empowered by and for the people. Finally, unlike his opponent, Jim recognizes the need to follow public health science to control coronavirus and reduce the cases of infection and mortality rates that continue to spike.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? Jim will prioritize all the people of Assembly District 3 as each person is worthy of honor and respect for who they are, not just for what they can do.
He will help the unemployed and underemployed, the sick, uninsured, the unhoused, and the hungry.
Education is a priority. He will work to increase the number of children graduating, and enrolling in higher education and trades.
Climate change needs to be taken on, and green new jobs in forest management and alternative energy will boost all of our lives in this district.