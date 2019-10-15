The Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area was adorned in pink on Saturday for the Walk for a Life Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk, an event organized by Colusa High School senior Cole Simmons for his senior project.
“This is bigger than just my senior project,” said Simmons “It’s all about breast cancer.”
According to Simmons, about 75 people pre-registered to participate in the run and many more signed up Saturday morning.
“We have about 100 people here today,” said Simmons. “It’s a really great turnout. I’m glad everyone came out to show their support.”
Breast cancer survivor Donna Amos of Williams brought her grandchildren out to participate in the race.
“It’s fabulous to see Cole, a young kid take this on and show such an interest in the cause,” said Amos. “It just warms your heart.”
Colusa High School cross county coach Matt Giffin said he came out with members of his team to show support for Simmons, who is also on the team.
“It’s also just a great event for the community,” said Giffin.
Athletes warmed up with a few exercises before the race, led by Lauren Craft of Garage Fitness.
The races left the park through an arch of pink balloons and headed east on the levee, made a right onto Bridge Street before turning onto Main Street to head back to the parking lot where they were cheered on as they crossed the finish line.
Simmons said the walk/run raised over $5,000, far exceeding his goal of $1,000.
“It’s really exciting,” said Simons.
All proceeds from the from the Colusa walk/run will go to the Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation and will be used to provide mammograms for women in Colusa County.