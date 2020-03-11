An estimated 80 people are expected to attend the Sacramento Valley Landowners Association’s annual meeting on Thursday, March 19 at the Granzella’s Conference Center located at 457 Seventh Street in Williams.
A no host reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
SVLA hosts this annual meeting to inform and educate members and guests attending the dinner on a variety of issues related to land issues in the area.
“SVLA represents growers in the north state who farm along the Sacramento River and are engaged in a number of issues related to flood control, water and agriculture,” said Barbra LeVake, Brazil/LeVake Government Relations.
Wade Crowfoot, secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency, is this years keynote speaker and will be discussing the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and the Voluntary Agreement plans in place throughout the region.
Other speakers include Assemblyman James Gallagher and Yuba Water Agency general manager Curt Aikens.
Each speaker will also answer audience questions after their presentation.
Tickets for the dinner cost $45 and interested participants must RSVP by March 13.
The Sacramento Valley Landowners Association formed over 40 years ago to advocate the best interests of landowners affected by rivers, irrigation systems and landowner rights within the Sacramento Valley.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Barbara LeVeke at 916-708-7030 or email barbara@blevake.com.