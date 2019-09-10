The Sacramento Valley Museum will host an old fashion ice cream social this Saturday starting at 5 p.m.
The outdoor event will feature all-you-can-eat ice cream, provided by Granzella’s, as well as a museum scavenger hunt.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the festivities while learning about the museum’s hidden treasures.
Resa Lyn, Sacramento Museum Board of Trustees member, said this is the second year the museum has hosted this event which is one of three end-of-the-year fundraisers. The museum closes yearly in November and opens again in springtime.
“We also have a Antique Bottle Show and a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater show coming up,” Lyn said.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for various supplies and needed repairs around the museum. Lyn said a portion of the proceeds will also be saved to fund further events.
While Lyn was unsure what flavors will be available during the social, she said there will be all sorts of toppings and syrups for the ice cream.
Lyn said Caroline Vann came up with the idea for the scavenger hunt that goes through the different rooms of the museum in search of various artifacts found throughout the museum.
“The kids love it,” Lyn said. “They have a lot of fun running around looking through the museum.”
Lyn said about 40 people attended the event last year and organizers are hoping the event maintains it popularity.
Tickets cost $10 per person and are available at the museum, located at 1491 E Street in Williams, or from any Sacramento Valley Museum board member.
The Sacramento Valley Museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information, call the Sacramento Valley Museum at 473-2978.