‘Santa on Wheels’ to return with COVID-19 modifications

Although his trip around town will look a bit different this year, Santa is gearing up with the Colusa Firefighters Association for the annual “Santa on Wheels” excursion.
Santa will make his way around Colusa next week from 7:30-9 p.m. daily to spread a little holiday cheer.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he will not be handing out candy canes but people are encouraged to stop by the fire station, located at 750 Market Street, Colusa, on the day Santa is scheduled to drive through their area to pick up their candy canes and take a photo with the fire truck that has been decked out in lights.
Santa and his firefighter crew will travel around town according to the following schedule:
– 13th Street at the levee to Clay and First streets on Dec. 14.
– Parkhill and First streets to Sioc Street and Baber Drive on Dec. 15.
– Third and Sioc streets to Wescott Road on Dec. 16.
– Country Club Drive through the Indian Oaks and Walnut Ranch areas on Dec. 17.
– Santa and his fire firefighter crew will also make their way through the reservation on Dec. 18.
For more information, contact the Colusa Fire Department at 458-7721.