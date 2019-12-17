The holiday lights have been hung on the engine with care as the Colusa Firefighters Association gears up to make their annual trip around Colusa with Santa from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. next week. Starting on Monday and continuing through Friday, the department will escort Santa around town to hand out candy canes to children. Santa and his firefighter crew will travel from:
- 13th Street at the levee to Clay and First streets on Dec. 16.
- Parkhill and First streets to Sioc Street and Baber Drive on Dec. 17.
- Third and Sioc streets to Wescott Road on Dec. 18.
- Country Club Drive through the Indian Oaks and Walnut Ranch areas.
For more information, contact the Colusa Fire Department at 458-7721.