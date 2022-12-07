The Colusa Firefighters Association (CFA) is gearing up to make its annual trip around Colusa with Santa Claus from 6-9 p.m. next week.
“Keep an eye out as Santa will be hand delivering candy canes to all the kids of Colusa,” said CFA officials.
Starting on Dec. 12 and continuing through Dec. 15, the department will escort Santa around town in a fire truck decked out in Christmas lights. Santa and his firefighter crew will travel from:
– 13th Street at the levee to Clay and Bridge streets on Dec. 12
– Parkhill and Bridge streets to Sioc Street and Baber Drive on Dec. 13
– Third and Sioc streets to Wescott Road on Dec. 14
– Country Club Drive through the Indian Oaks, Walnut Ranch and the Sunrise Landing area on Dec. 15
If needed on Friday night, Santa and the fire crew will visit any areas that they were unable to visit due to weather delays.
For more information, contact the Colusa Fire Department at 530-458-7721.