In celebration of Small Business week, the Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a “Capital Summit – Funding for New & Existing Businesses” event in Colusa next week.
“If you are thinking about starting or growing your business, want to purchase equipment, need working capital, or just recovering from the pandemic and need money to do so, this Capital Summit is for you,” read a release issued by SBDC. “Our ‘In-Person’ Capital Summit is a conversation with lenders looking to fund business owners and entrepreneurs who need funding to start, develop and grow their businesses.”
During the event, lenders will provide you with the insight needed to make funding opportunities a reality and resource partners will provide the guidance and resources needed to do so.
According to the release, presentations and discussions will feature expert small business lenders and resource partners, filled with need-to-know best practices and answers to your funding questions.
Panel members will include local bankers, traditional and alternative lenders and business financing experts.
The event will be held in the conference room at 425 Wester St. in Colusa on Wednesday, May 4, from 9 a.m. until noon.
To register, call 530-895-9017, email konuwaso@Butte.edu or visit https://tinyurl.com/y8kzbpjp.