The Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a “Introduction to digital and online marketing” workshop in Colusa next week.
According to a release issued by the SBDC, the workshop will focus on discussing introductory methods of digital and online marketing.
“You will learn the basics about Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Marketing (SMM), as well as mobile, affiliate, and online ad marketing, social media platforms, and strategies to best utilize digital platforms,” read a release issued by the SBDC. “You will be provided real-world examples of which type of marketing may best fit your marketing goals, as well as ideas for your future marketing needs.”
Organizers said this training is perfect for individuals who are either first getting started in digital/online marketing, or those who would like a little more information on how to develop their current digital/online marketing.
The workshop will be held on Sept. 21 at Colusa City Hall, 425 Webster Street, Colusa, from 9-11 a.m. The workshop is free to attend but pre registration is required.
For more information or to register, visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/ or call 530-895-9017.