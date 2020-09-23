To bring some holiday festivities to the county during these unprecedented times, several Colusa County community groups have band together to sponsor the “Scarecrowlusa County” contest fundraiser.
“Once it was announced that the Pumpkin Village wasn’t going to happen at the Fairgrounds, the community collectively started to come up with ideas on things to do to celebrate the holiday for the kids - and community as a whole,” said event organizer Sadie Ash.
Ash said she reached out to the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce because businesses had done similar contests in the past and she thought this would be a good idea to extend to residents as well.
She teamed up with Chamber Ambassador Susan Gibbs and “Scarecrowlusa County” was created.
“Overall, the goal is to build county and community unity,” said Ash. “To do something fun together, to invite everyone to build a scarecrow and be a part of the bigger picture and create the community we all want to live in. The contest is just a bonus. Who doesn’t like a little fun, silly and healthy competition?”
While still in the starting phase, Ash said the community has shown great excitement for the contest.
“Businesses are excited to do this again, and parents are excited to have an activity to do with their families,” said Ash. “And excitement is contagious! I don’t think any person in Colusa County doesn’t want to create a wonderful place for our children to grow up.”
Scarecrow crossbows are available to all residents and groups that would like to participate for $12 through Saturday, Sept. 26.
Chamber member businesses will not be charged to participate.
Several scarecrow crossbar pick up events are scheduled across the county Oct. 3. Crossbars will be available for pick up at:
-Verteran’s Memorial Park, on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
-Venice Park, on Venice Street in Williams, from 1-2 p.m.
-LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth Street in Arbuckle, from 3-4 p.m.
Crossbars can also be obtained by calling Gibbs at 458-5479.
Ash said there are no rules about how the 5’X3’ crossbars need to be decorated and participants are encouraged to have fun with the process.
Once decorated, participants are asked to have their scarecrow creation on display outside their home or business for the week of Oct. 25-31 so they can be judged.
Each city and town will have a judges panel to vote on: silliest, spookiest, most creative, best local business and best all around.
The Best All Around winners from each community will advance to the grand championship, where best of county will be determined.
“I think there are so many creative people in this county-it will be hard to judge!” said Ash.
Proceeds from the event will benefit youth art programs within the county, via a Virtual Art Docent program while students are distance learning.
“Once back in the classroom, The Farmer’s Daughter will work with Parent Clubs and schools to bring the lessons into the class, read a statement on the event’s Facebook page.
“The last six months have been hard on everyone,” said Ash. “We have all been pushed to our limits, and the hope is that this event will bring a smile to everyone. Give us all something to think about and focus on that is part of something that is larger than us as individuals.”
Ash said everyone in the county is encouraged to participate.
“If funds are an issue, please get in touch with me, I will find a way to make this work,” said Ash. “I want everyone to get creative, have fun, and feel proud that they are part of building and maintaining such a special county.”
Participating sponsors include the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, the Farmer’s Daughter, Citizens for a Better Williams and the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee.
For more information, call 707-217-6504 or email sadiebash@gmail.com.