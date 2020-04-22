All Colusa County Office of Education facilities will remain closed to all in-person instruction through June 30, the end of the school year, according to a release issued by the department on Thursday.
Due to the continued fight to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout Colusa County, and following the Colusa County Public Health Officer’s expanded shelter-in-place order issued on April 10, all superintendents of the Colusa, Maxwell, Pierce and Williams school districts as well as CCOE staff agree that current orders elicit an extended school closure to protect students from the threat of this viral pandemic.
“As this is a very dynamic and challenging time for all methods of delivery of education in the County, all School Districts and the CCOE are working to deliver remote or distance learning opportunities to all our students within Colusa County,” read the release.
According to the release, this is an opportunity for parents to connect with their children through the medium of distance learning provided by your local teachers.
“This stopgap measure will give all students an opportunity to improve their grades and enhance their education during this difficult time,” read the release.
Colusa County Superintendent of Schools Mike West encourages families to get involved in their child’s education at this time, engaging the entire family and perhaps enhancing their own educational skills as well.
“I urge you to maintain a vigilance of care for your family, your neighbors, and especially yourself,” said West. “This is a challenging time for our entire community, state, nation, and world. We must work together and care for each other, and in doing so we bring strength to us all, embolden courage to all, and overcome this obstacle, together!”
For more information, visit the Colusa County Office of Education website at www.ccoe.net or email questions@ccoe.net.