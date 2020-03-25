While school districts throughout the county are shut down due to concerns over COVID-19, they are continuing to provide daily meals for children.
“There are more than 80 percent of our students throughout the county that are on the Free and Reduced program,” said Michael West, Superintendent of Schools for the Colusa County Office of Education. “That designation and through the assistance of Butte County Office of Education, we are able to offer a brown bag lunch and the following morning’s breakfast to all students in our county.”
Meals are available Monday through Friday, excluding holidays and spring break, at several locations throughout the county for children ages zero to 18.
Drive or walk ups are welcome and children must be present to receive their bagged meal.
Pierce Joint Unified School District
According to Carol Geyer, superintendent of Pierce Joint Unified School District, food service began on Monday at Arbuckle Elementary School, 701 Hall St. Geyer said meals will be available each weekday from 11 a.m. until noon.
“We are also doing deliveries at our bus stops which include Grimes, College City and Dunnigan,” said Geyer.
More information and a delivery schedule for Pierce Joint Unified School District can be found at https://www.pierce.k12.ca.us/meal_delivery_schedule.
Williams Unified School District
Williams Unified School District will be providing meals on weekdays at Williams Elementary School, 1404 E St., from 11-11:30 a.m. For information, visit http://williamsusd.net/NEWS/what_s_new/meals_for_students_during_school_closure.
Maxwell Unified School District
The Food Services Department of Maxwell Unified School District will be providing meals at Maxwell Elementary School, 146 North St., weekdays from 11:30 a.m. until noon. For more information, visit https://maxwell-ca.schoolloop.com.
Colusa Unified School District
Colusa Unified School District will be providing meals to students at George T. Egling Middle School, 813 Webster St., weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 9 a.m. For more information, visit https://www.colusa.k12.ca.us.
The county Office of Education has established two meal distribution sites in addition to sites set up within each school district for families to pick up meals. Meals can be picked up at: Education Village, 499 Marguerite St in Williams; or the Colusa Children’s Center, 705 6th St in Colusa.
Jennifer Jelavich, public relations coordinator for the Colusa County Office of Education, said these two distribution locations will also be offering baby formula and baby cereals.
According to West, these two locations alone provided 72 meals on the first day of distributions and he expects that number to only grow as time goes on.
Jelavich said to date more than 550 meals have been distributed.
In addition to the weekday meals, West said all districts in the county are offering enrichment activities to any and all students that wish to participate during this school closure.
“We encourage all parents to participate with their children in this Enrichment effort to keep our kids up to speed as much as possible due to their absence from school,” said West.